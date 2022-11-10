Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass is looking forward to revisiting Accrington Stanley this weekend, a club that he insists moulded him into the player he is.

Accrington Stanley were the first club to sign Windass permanently, and he made 86 appearances for them before leaving for Scottish giants Rangers.

The attacker is now at Sheffield Wednesday, who travel to his former club this weekend, looking to keep their promotion campaign going.

Windass is back for the first time at the Crown Ground as an opponent since his days playing for Accrington Stanley, who he credits with shaping him into the player he is today.

The attacker is looking ahead to the clash this weekend, which pits his promotion-chasing side against relegation-battling Stanley.

Taking to Twitter ahead of the game, Windass wrote: “First time back at the club and management staff that helped shape my career massively and the player I am.

“Looking forward to going back this weekend.”

Windass has registered four each of goals and assists this season and, after missing out on the last league game against Burton Albion, will be looking to come back to the team against Stanley.