France coach Didier Deschamps has explained that Aston Villa star Lucas Digne did not make his World Cup squad because he did not suit the system.

Digne recently returned from an ankle injury but proved his fitness in Aston Villa’s 3-1 win over Manchester United last weekend.

He has 46 caps for France and there was an expectation that he would make the cut for the World Cup squad as well.

But his name was missing from the list of 26 names Deschamps announced on Wednesday evening as France look to defend their world champions tag in Qatar over the next month.

The French coach insisted that the decision to keep Digne out of the squad was a sporting choice.

He indicated that the Aston Villa star did not suit the system he wants to play in the World Cup.

Deschamps said on French broadcaster TF1’s program 20 Heures: “It is a sporting choice.

“And the system is the main reason.”

Digne will not look to knuckle down at Aston Villa and prove himself again in order to get back into the France squad after the World Cup.