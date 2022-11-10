Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier has admitted that it could be tough for newly-appointed Saints manager Nathan Jones as he does not have prior Premier League experience.

Former Luton Town manager Jones has taken charge of Southampton after previous boss Ralph Hasenhuttl left the club in the relegation zone.

Jones guided Luton to the Championship playoffs last season but does not have any experience in the Premier League and his previous spell away from the Hatters, at Stoke, was a disappointing one that led to his sacking.

Le Tissier wished the best of luck to Jones, but stressed that it can be hard for a manager with no previous experience in the Premier League, as is the case with the new Southampon boss.

Nonetheless, the Southampton legend hopes that the Saints fans get right behind the newly appointed boss.

Taking to Twitter, Le Tissier wrote: “So, Southampton has a new manager.

“Best of luck to Nathan Jones, tough situation for a manager to go into with no Premier League experience but hopefully the fans will get right behind him.”

Jones will have the responsibility to take Southampton out of the relegation zone, though he has already seen the Saints win, being in the crowd for this week’s EFL Cup penalty shootout victory against Sheffield Wednesday.