Rene Maric has admitted that Leeds United are pleased with the performance of their young players against Wolves and believe that such games are an opportunity for them to prove themselves.

Jesse Marsch made big adjustments to the line-up that overcame Bournemouth at the weekend and fielded a team consisting of young players like Darko Gyabi, Sonny Perkins and Mateo Joseph against Wolves on Wednesday.

However, Leeds failed to come out victorious against Wolves, as the Midlands outfit won 1-0 with the help of an 85th minute strike from Boubacar Traore.

But the Leeds’ assistant manager was impressed by the performance the Whites’ youngsters put in against Wolves and praised them for the commitment they showed on the pitch.

Maric is of the opinion that games like Wolves are opportunities for the players in the Leeds Under-21 team to prove and challenge themselves.

The Whites assistant manager explained that Leeds are attempting to give the young players opportunities in senior football to aid in their development and consistency.

“We are watching every game of the Under-21s, so we know we have a lot of potential”, Maric told LUTV.

“Now it is a very young group.

“We are trying to give them these steps to progress to become consistent, which is a very, very important thing if you want to play in the Premier League.

“Games like these are an opportunity to show themselves, prove themselves but also a challenge to develop is very important.

“We are very pleased with the way they committed today.”

Leeds United will next travel to north London to take on Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, which will be their final game before the World Cup break.