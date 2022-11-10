Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that Tractor Boys star Sone Aluko has stepped up his rehabilitation and is optimistic that the player will be ready for selection around Christmas.

The 33-year-old right-winger joined Ipswich Town last summer on a free transfer and featured in 30 league games for the Blues, scoring three goals and assisting one.

Aluko made eight appearances for Ipswich this season before picking up a knee injury in an EFL Trophy clash against Northampton Town and the player has been sidelined since then.

The winger is currently going through rehabilitation and the Ipswich Town boss is optimistic that Aluko will be available for selection during the Christmas period and will be competing in matches.

McKenna revealed that Aluko has stepped up his rehabilitation work in recent days and stressed that despite being sidelined, he has been a good influence on the squad.

“He’s working very hard here at the training ground”, McKenna was quoted as saying by the East Anglian Daily Times.

“At the moment we’re hoping it will be around the Christmas period before he’ll be back in full training and ready to compete in matches.

“But he’s stepping up his rehab work here at the training ground.

“He’s been very good around our group and been watching all the games.

“It’s always good to get his opinion from afar and is a good influence around the senior players and, of course, around the younger players in our squad.”

Ipswich Town are in second place in the League One table with 37 points from 17 matches and next will take on Cheltenham on Saturday.