Former Leeds United star Jermaine Beckford is certain that Wilfried Gnonto will soon be pushing for a place in the starting eleven at Elland Road.

Leeds signed Gnonto in the final hours of the summer transfer window after failing to land their top attacking targets.

The 18-year-old made his debut for Italy even before he joined Leeds but Jesse Marsch made it clear that he would require time and patience before he could be introduced to the first-team squad.

The Leeds manager changed his tune after watching the youngster in training and the Italian made an impact from the bench in their last two wins against Liverpool and Bournemouth, respectively

He gave Leeds a different energy when he came on in the second half against Bournemouth and Beckford was delighted with his performance.

The former White is certain that soon Gnonto will be in the starting eleven based on his current trajectory.

Beckford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “Willy Gnonto, he is definitely going to be pushing for a starting spot based on that second-half performance.

“I thought he was absolutely unbelievable.”

Gnonto may be likely to be on the bench when Leeds travel to north London to take on Tottenham on Saturday.