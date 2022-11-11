Bournemouth are considering a swoop for former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, who is on their list of managerial candidates, according to The Athletic.

Bielsa has been out of work since being sacked by Leeds last year, with the Whites turning to American boss Jesse Marsch to replace him.

The Argentinian has been linked with several posts and at one point appeared poised to return to former club Athletic Bilbao.

Now Bielsa is under consideration at Bournemouth, who remain without a permanent boss following the exit of Scott Parker.

The Cherries are currently being taken over by Bill Foley and he is considering Bielsa.

Foley’s capture of the south coast club is expected to soon be complete, with only the Premier League’s owners and directors’ test left to pass.

It remains to be seen how attracted Bielsa would be to taking charge of Bournemouth, but he could feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League, especially when it comes to coming out on the right side of a relegation battle.

The Argentine was sacked by Leeds when the club lost faith that he could keep them up.

He remains a cult figure at Leeds after guiding the Whites back to the Premier League and producing a team capable of eye-catching football.