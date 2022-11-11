Ireland legend John Giles believes that former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard might have been too harsh on his charges.

In his first game as manager of the Birmingham club, Unai Emery oversaw a win against Manchester United at Villa Park, with the Villans running out 3-1 victors.

Also, at Villa Park, in the first game after Gerrard’s departure, Villa thrashed Brentford 4-0 in the Premier League.

Giles believes the Villans’ performance against the Red Devils was not influenced by Emery as much as it was by Gerrard’s departure from the club.

From what he read on Gerrard’s reign at Aston Villa, Giles feels that the former Liverpool captain was a little too harsh on his players.

Giles further noted that the players in question would not enjoy being treated that way and that probably elicited a bad response from the entire squad.

“I wouldn’t say the new manager [Emery] had any great influence in their performing the way they did [against Manchester United in the league]”, Giles said on Off The Ball.

“I think Gerrard leaving would have more influence in it.

“What I read about Gerrard when he was at Villa, he did seem to be very harsh on the players.

“I think with any situation with a player or anybody, if you humiliate them in a certain way, you get a bad response.

“Not just from the player, but from the other players as well.

“I think that Gerrard got into that position.”

Aston Villa, currently situated in 13th place in the Premier League table, will make the trip to Brighton on Sunday in their final fixture before the World Cup.