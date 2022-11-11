Stuart Pearce has backed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s handling of Alejandro Garnacho and the way he has been trying to keep the youngster on track.

Garnacho has burst onto the scene at Manchester United this season and was again brilliant in their 4-2 win over Aston Villa in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The Argentinian scored his first goal for the club last week at Real Sociedad, but there are murmurings around the 18-year-old’s discipline and attitude.

Bruno Fernandes highlighted that last week and indicated that he did not get much of a chance in pre-season and at the start of the campaign due to his problems.

Ten Hag again insisted on Wednesday night that more opportunities will depend on the youngster continuing to work hard and claimed that a few lifestyle changes need to be made as well.

Pearce stressed that he has seen too much young talent go to waste and he understands what Ten Hag is trying to achieve by sending this message across to Garnacho and in turn, to the other young players as well.

He pointed out that the Manchester United manager sees the Argentinian every day and should know that he might need to work harder to further develop as a player.

Pearce said on talkSPORT: “I am someone who has worked with these young players and have seen too much good young talent go to waste because of distractions, attitude and whatever.

“I think he might be sending a message out for the good of the player, maybe sending a message out for the good of some of the young players in the academy at Manchester United as well.

“You can mention Garnacho but everyone else has got ears on this same situation and so if you are of a similar age in the academy and you are not doing particularly well or can do particularly better for your ability, it sends a message to you.

“He thought that out before he did it.

“I don’t think he has just thrown that out and thought hang on a minute I really shouldn’t have said that.

“I agree with it because he knows the player and he works with him every day and he is aware probably that message says that you need to work a lot harder.”

Garnacho is likely to be in the squad when Manchester United travel to Fulham on Sunday.