Everton loan star Dele Alli is unhappy that Besiktas sacked French coach Valerien Ismael and is considering leaving the Istanbul side.

Alli joined the Black Eagles this summer but failed to make much of an impression at Vodafone Park after scoring in just his second game for Besiktas.

The Black Eagles have the option to buy the England international at the end of the loan in the summer of 2023, but it is unlikely to be exercised based on his current displays.

The coach that Alli was playing under until recently, Ismael, was sacked and replaced by veteran tactician Senol Gunes, who quickly admitted the English star has not been meeting expectations.

Now, according to Turkish daily Takvim, Alli is unhappy, especially with the managerial change and is considering leaving Besiktas.

Under contract with the Toffees until the summer of 2024, it is thought that Alli at present does not have a future with Frank Lampard’s side.

Everton are presently situated in 16th place in the Premier League table, boasting one of the meanest defences in the league but at the same time not yet clicking into gear going forward.

Alli has eight appearances in all competitions to his name for the Black Eagles, scoring two goals, including one in the cup midweek.