Everton loan star Moise Kean is continuing at Juventus this season, but he had a lucrative offer from Nottingham Forest in the summer for his services.

Kean is in the second year of his loan spell with the Turin club, having joined in the summer of last year, but things have not quite gone swimmingly for the striker.

Juventus have an obligation to buy the striker after his loan spell is over next summer but they are trying to wriggle out of it.

Kean has struggled for game-time and goals in Italy, both last season and this term, and Juventus do not fancy taking him on permanently, despite the obligation.

The Everton loan star could have ended up elsewhere though this season as Nottingham Forest made a big offer to him in the summer, which he rejected, according to Italian outlet CalcioMercato.com.

His justification in refusing Nottingham Forest’s advances was that he still feels he can perform for a giant club like Juventus.

Kean is not expected to leave Juventus in January and there will be a meeting in spring next year between the Turin giants and the striker’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, which will be crucial to determining his future.

While the Everton loan star has struggled for goals this term, his strike ensured victory for Juventus this week against Hellas Verona as he scored the only goal of the match.