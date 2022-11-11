Former Scottish Premiership midfielder Stephen McGinn has stressed that Rangers have never looked solid at the back this season, which has contributed to their problems this season.

Rangers managed to bounce back from their defeat at St. Johnstone last weekend with a 1-0 win over Hearts at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

They got the three points, but Rangers never looked comfortable during the game and conceded some big chances, which Hearts failed to capitalise on.

McGinn admitted that their defence has been a problem this season and feels they are never looking settled or secure at the back even in the games they are winning.

He stressed that it is in stark contrast to the season when they won the Scottish Premiership title under Steven Gerrard when they had a solid back four and rarely conceded goals.

McGinn said on the Go Radio Football Show: “That is the thing about Rangers at the minute, they don’t look defensively sound.

“One of the big strengths the year they won the league was they didn’t concede any goals, had a settled back four and goalkeeper and looked very steady.

“Every game at the minute they look quite rocky and you are getting big chances.”

Rangers were shocking defensively in the Champions League but have also conceded 13 goals already in the Scottish Premiership this season.