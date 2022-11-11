 

The 32-year-old midfielder has 41 caps for Poland and was in contention to be in their squad for the World Cup.

 

But his name was missing from the final 26-man squad Poland announced this week and Marsch conceded that it has been a rollercoaster ride for the midfielder.

 

 

He claimed that at some point it seemed that the Pole would be flying out to Qatar with his international team-mates but stressed that Klich has a positive mindset.

 

The Leeds boss is certain that the midfielder will get over the disappointment and focus on doing well for Leeds going forward.

 

 

“It was a little bit of a rollercoaster for Klichy”, Marsch said in a press conference.

 

“A week ago he thought he was out and then he thought there was a chance.

 

 

“He is a positive guy, a guy that loves football and his mindset is to be here in the moment for us.”

 

Klich is no longer a certainty for Leeds and has not made a Premier League start for the club this season.

 

He played for Poland as recently as September but missed out on being part of their World Cup squad.

 