Jesse Marsch is certain that Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich will shake off the disappointment of not going to the World Cup and stay in the moment with the club.

The 32-year-old midfielder has 41 caps for Poland and was in contention to be in their squad for the World Cup.

But his name was missing from the final 26-man squad Poland announced this week and Marsch conceded that it has been a rollercoaster ride for the midfielder.

He claimed that at some point it seemed that the Pole would be flying out to Qatar with his international team-mates but stressed that Klich has a positive mindset.

The Leeds boss is certain that the midfielder will get over the disappointment and focus on doing well for Leeds going forward.

“It was a little bit of a rollercoaster for Klichy”, Marsch said in a press conference.

“A week ago he thought he was out and then he thought there was a chance.

“He is a positive guy, a guy that loves football and his mindset is to be here in the moment for us.”

Klich is no longer a certainty for Leeds and has not made a Premier League start for the club this season.

He played for Poland as recently as September but missed out on being part of their World Cup squad.