The 32-year-old midfielder has 41 caps for Poland and was in contention to be in their squad for the World Cup.
But his name was missing from the final 26-man squad Poland announced this week and Marsch conceded that it has been a rollercoaster ride for the midfielder.
He claimed that at some point it seemed that the Pole would be flying out to Qatar with his international team-mates but stressed that Klich has a positive mindset.
The Leeds boss is certain that the midfielder will get over the disappointment and focus on doing well for Leeds going forward.
“It was a little bit of a rollercoaster for Klichy”, Marsch said in a press conference.
“A week ago he thought he was out and then he thought there was a chance.
“He is a positive guy, a guy that loves football and his mindset is to be here in the moment for us.”
Klich is no longer a certainty for Leeds and has not made a Premier League start for the club this season.
He played for Poland as recently as September but missed out on being part of their World Cup squad.