Antonio Conte has insisted that he needs to assess the improvements at Tottenham Hotspur and the direction of the club before he can agree to sign a new contract.

Conte’s current deal expires at the end of the season and the Italian is yet to agree to extend his stay at Tottenham.

The north London club are keen to offer him a new deal but for the moment there is still no agreement between Tottenham and the Italian.

Conte insisted that at the end of the season the club and him will have to sit down and assess the situation.

The Italian wants to see improvements and a suggestion that Tottenham are going in the right direction.

Conte also stressed that he needs to feel that he deserves a new contract before he can agree to sign one.

The Tottenham manager said in a press conference: “You know very well that my contract expires in June. Until that moment the club has to make the best evaluation.

“I think that everything you need to deserve and it will be important to see the rest of the season and if we are happy with the improvement we are doing.

“I think that every situation it’s important to deserve.

“From my side, it’s important to feel that I deserve a new contract, to sign a new contract with this club.

“I have to feel this.

“We will take it with the club and find the best solution.”

Tottenham are going through a tricky patch of form but have continued to remain in the Premier League’s top four and have reached the last 16 of the Champions League.