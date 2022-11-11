Rangers winger Scott Wright has stated that he wants to show Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst that he deserves a place in the starting line-up.

The 24-year-old winger was brought in by former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard in the winter transfer window of 2021 from Aberdeen.

Last season, Wright made 36 outings for Van Bronkhorst’s side, scoring seven goals, but this season, the winger has fallen down the pecking order and started six games so far.

Wright acknowledged that his performances so far in the season have been somewhat up and down, but he insisted that he is working hard on the training ground.

The winger is of the view that he needs to take the opportunity when it comes his way and show his manager that he deserves a spot in Rangers’ starting line-up.

“I want to show the boss when I get a chance that I deserve a spot to stay in the team”, Wright said at a press conference.

“I aim to bring my energy to the game, my main goal is always to help the team.

“There is always going to be rotation in the forward areas, you have to take chances when selected.

“It’s been an up-and-down season for me.

“I have been working hard in training and fighting for my spot in the team.”

Rangers will take on St. Mirren on Saturday, where Wright will be hoping to get an opportunity to impress his boss.