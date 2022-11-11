Everton manager Frank Lampard is of the opinion that James Tarkowski had a great case to be picked for the England squad, but cares more for the centre-back’s performances with the Toffees.

England announced their squad for the World Cup this week and while Tarkowski’s centre-back partner at Everton Conor Coady made the cut, the former Burnley man will not be flying to Qatar.

Tarkowski has played every minute for Everton in the Premier League this season, and has been part of four clean sheets.

Lampard thinks Tarkowski made himself a worthy candidate for the England squad with his performances this season.

Nonetheless, Lampard is not too concerned with Tarkowski’s non-selection as he puts more importance on the centre-back’s performances with Everton.

“I thought he stated a great case with his performances”, Lampard said in a press conference about Tarkowski not being picked by England.

“I’m more concerned about what he does for Everton.”

Tarkowski has only two appearances for England, both coming in 2018, and it remains to be seen if he is selected again to play for his country.