Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale is fancied at Rangers as a potential replacement for Giovanni van Bronckhorst, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rangers boss Van Bronckhorst is under pressure after his side were woefully knocked out of the Champions League and are trailing Celtic by seven points in the Scottish Premiership title race.

The Glasgow giants are unlikely to make a call on his future before the World Cup break and the Dutchman has stated that he is confident of turning things around in the second half of the season.

However, a section of Rangers fans are calling for his sacking and the club are preparing contingency plans if a decision has to be made.

And it has been claimed that Beale is being looked at as a top contender to potentially replace Van Bronckhorst.

He is well known for his time as Steven Gerrard’s brain at Rangers and played a major role in them winning the league title.

Beale branched out and took charge of QPR in the summer and his side are in the Championship playoffs spots despite a recent poor run of form.

The 42-year-old is rated highly as a coach and recently rebuffed an offer to manage Wolves in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether he would be open to returning to Ibrox as a manager if Rangers make a move for him.