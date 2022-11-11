Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is on Manchester United’s shortlist of midfield targets for next summer, according to FootballTransfers.

Manchester United spent big money on Casemiro last summer, but the club are also keen to bring in someone younger at the end of the season.

The Premier League giants want to sign someone under 25 and are prepared to spend as much as €120m to add a world-class midfield talent to their squad.

Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Frenkie de Jong are three of the four names on their shortlist of targets.

And it has been claimed that the fourth name is Newcastle’s midfield cult hero Guimaraes.

The Brazilian joined Newcastle in January and has had a transformative effect on the team’s fortunes.

He is the fulcrum of Newcastle’s team and has quickly established himself as the firm favourite.

However, Manchester United believe he could be tempted to leave Newcastle if they do not get Champions League football this season.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle would be prepared to sell their best player to a fellow Premier League side, especially as they have no financial need to do so.

Manchester United could even bring in two midfielders but that is likely to depend on the futures of Scott McTominay and Fred.