New Southampton manager Nathan Jones is not looking to completely overhaul the style in which the Saints played under Ralph Hasenhuttl, but he is looking to bring some of his own ideas to the table.

Jones was appointed this week as the manager of Southampton after Hasenhuttl was let go, having led the club into the relegation zone.

Although Hasenhuttl was derided for a lack of composure in his defence at times, he set up his Southampton team in an aggressive way, being a proponent of gegenpressing.

Jones admitted that he loved Hasenhuttl’s style and as he prepares to take charge of Southampton, he is not looking tear up the playbook but incorporate some of his own ideas into it.

“The previous manager had an aggressive style, which I loved”, Jones said in a press conference.

“It’s not about ripping [the playbook up], we want to bring our own ideas too.”

Jones stresses that his track record is working with young players to develop them and admits that the owners of Southampton and director of football Rasmus Ankersen have taken a gamble by appointing him.

“There’s a young hungry athletic team here”, Jones added.

“That’s my track record: working with young hungry players, develop them into even better individuals and mould the team while you do that.

“The metrics that they, Sport Republic and Rasmus look for, I score very high on.

“That’s the calculated gamble they’ve taken.

“I’m not hiding from anything, it’s a gamble.”

Jones’ previous club Luton Town were known for their defensive solidity and it remains to be seen how he sets his Southampton team up and how much it differs from Hasenhuttl’s way.