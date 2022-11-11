Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil believes the Black Cats have a clear goal of returning to the Premier League and thinks that the club need to build a sustainable squad for the future.

Last season, the Black Cats earned promotion back to the Championship under their former manager Alex Neil after a four-year spell in League One.

This season, Sunderland recruited a host of young players and are in 17th place in the league table with 24 points from 19 games.

Neil, who is an academy product of Sunderland, acknowledged that the club had been in disarray for a few years following the Black Cats’ relegation from the top flight of English football.

However, the 20-year-old is of the opinion that Sunderland are on the right track and have a clear goal of returning to the Premier League.

Neil stressed that the Black Cats have a young squad and believes that they have to patiently build a sustainable squad, keeping the future in mind.

“We want to get the club back to the Premier League as fast as we can but you don’t want to get there and it’s unsustainable”, Neil told The Athletic.

“Those years when we went down from the Premier League and into League One, there was no clarity in what the club was doing.

“Everything was a mess.

“We’ve got a clear goal now and that’s the best way to work as a club.

“Patience is a big word.

“We’ve got a very young squad here and we’re trying to build a young team.”

The midfielder has featured 18 times for Tony Mowbray’s side this season scoring one goal and laying on one assist in the process.