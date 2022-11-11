Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has revealed that he told the Whites’ back-up goalkeeper Joel Robles he is the perfect player to push club number 1 Illan Meslier.

Robles came to Leeds in the summer and started his first game of the season against Wolves in the EFL Cup this week, a 1-0 defeat.

He has yet to make an appearance in the Premier League for Leeds, where Meslier has been the Whites’ undoubted first-choice.

Marsch affirmed as such by insisting that there was no doubt Meslier is Leeds number one choice when it comes to the goalkeeper position.

The Leeds boss explained though that the reason for bringing in Robles was to push the young goalkeeper and he told the veteran shot-stopper there was no better man for the job.

“Illan is our no 1, there is no doubt”, Marsch said in a press conference.

“We wanted a veteran goalkeeper to come in and push our young goalkeepers every day.

“I told Joel he was the perfect guy.

“I thought the match he played against Wolves showed all his qualities.

“This is what young goalkeepers need.”

Robles has performed the back-up goalkeeper role in the Premier League before, in his time at Everton, and he will be eager to add to his Leeds appearances after making his maiden start against Wolves.