Former Scottish Premiership star Stephen McGinn has insisted that Celtic will only extend their lead at the top of the table in the latter half of the season unless Rangers do some very good business in the winter transfer window.

Celtic have built a seven-point lead at the top of the table with Rangers struggling to keep up with their performances and results.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst recently stressed that the title race is far from over and he is expecting a better and fitter squad to pick his players from in the latter half of the season.

But McGinn conceded that he does not see Rangers catching up to Celtic despite the noise coming out of their camp.

He believes unless Rangers bring in good players in the winter window, Celtic are only going to further extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table in the second half of the campaign.

Asked if Rangers can catch up to Celtic, McGinn said on the Go Radio Football Show: “No, I don’t think so.

“There is a level between the teams at the minute and I think unless Rangers do seriously good business in January, the lead will be extended not reduced.”

Rangers will hope to go into the World Cup break with a win at St. Mirren on Saturday and keep the difference with Celtic to seven points for now.