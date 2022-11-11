Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has admitted that he has had discussions with the club regarding the January transfer window and revealed that the Whites will be looking to strengthen their forward department.

The Yorkshire club wanted to strengthen their attacking options this summer but were unable to sign PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo, Marseille’s Bamba Dieng, or their long-term target Charles De Ketelaere, who joined AC Milan.

Leeds signed 19-year-old Italian striker Wilfried Gnonto from FC Zurich on transfer deadline day, and the player recently made his senior debut against Liverpool.

Whites’ main front man, Patrick Bamford, is also struggling with injuries and has yet to find the back of the net in his ten appearances.

Marsch revealed that there have been discussions regarding the January transfer window and admitted that the club have retained their interest in bringing in another forward at Elland Road.

The Leeds boss further added that they have already identified players as their potential transfer options in January and stressed that the club will look into strengthening a number of areas in the squad.

“We have spoken a bit”, Marsch said at a press conference.

“We have targets, I think we are smart enough to know that to achieve our goals we need to look at every position.

“We talked enough about the striker position in the summer and I don’t think that has gone away.”

Leeds United will take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and will be hoping to continue their winning form against Antonio Conte’s side.