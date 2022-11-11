Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron has insisted that he would give up all of his individual awards to ensure a major trophy for the Magpies.

Almiron has been in scintillating form for Newcastle this season, currently on a streak of scoring eight goals in as many matches, and he won the Premier League Player of the Month Award for October.

The Paraguayan star has one other individual award with Newcastle, while he also can boast of honours conferred for his performances with Paraguay, as well as while playing club football in America.

And yet, Almiron would trade all the individual awards he has won for a major trophy at Newcastle without a moment of thought.

He credits Newcastle boss Eddie Howe with changing the group’s mentality, and also shouted out the medical department at the club for playing an unsung part.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Almiron said: “Without even a thought I’d trade all of these awards around me now to deliver a major trophy for Newcastle United.

“Eddie Howe has taken us to a new level and changed the mentality of the whole group.

“I can mention all the coaching staff but another important part that often gets overlooked is the medical team, support staff and physios.

“They do a great job all of the time and are unsung sometimes, not just for me for all the lads as well.”

The last time Newcastle won a domestic trophy was in 1955, though they have a couple of wins in discontinued European competitions.

With Newcastle now sitting in third in the Premier League table and the big-money takeover last year, Magpies fans will be hoping their trophy drought is soon over.