Fixture: Rangers vs St Mirren

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Rangers have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers returned to winning ways in midweek when they edged out Hearts at Ibrox, but they have lost three of their last five games in all competitions, with pressure still on Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Dutchman will know his side must take all three points from their trip to a St Mirren outfit who they beat 4-0 at Ibrox in October.

Rangers also won 4-0 on their last visit to St Mirren and have not lost an away league game against today’s opponents since 2011.

Rangers have Allan McGregor in goal for the game, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic slot in as full-backs. In central defence, the Gers go with Leon King and James Sands.

Midfield sees Rangers deploy Glen Kamara, John Lundstram and Malik Tillman, while Scott Wright and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

Van Bronckhorst has options on the bench if needed, including Scott Arfield and Steven Davis.

Rangers Team vs St Mirren

McGregor, Tavernier, King, Sands, Barisic, Lundstram, Kamara, Tillman, Wright, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Jack, Davis, Matondo, McCann, Arfield, Devine, Yfeko, Ure