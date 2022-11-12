Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram has emerged as a potential target for Merseyside giants Liverpool in the near future.

Liverpool spent big on Darwin Nunez last summer but Jurgen Klopp remains interested in adding more attacking depth to his squad.

The Reds could look to invest in one more forward next summer and several strikers are being monitored by the club’s recruitment team.

And according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Thuram is one of the names on Liverpool’s shortlist of targets.

The Frenchman is having a terrific season in the Bundesliga, where he has already scored ten times in 15 appearances.

His performances and goals have piqued the interest of several clubs and Liverpool are amongst the interested parties.

Thuram’s current deal expires at the end of the season and there is expected to be a serious bidding war for his services next summer on a free transfer if he does not sign a new deal with Gladbach soon.

Liverpool are likely to face competition from several teams with Bayern Munich also interested in the 25-year-old.

The Frenchman is seen as the alternative by the German champions if they fail to sign Harry Kane next summer.