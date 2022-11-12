Fixture: Newcastle United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Time: 17:30 UK time

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Chelsea at St. James’ Park this evening.

With Newcastle third in the Premier League, Howe will hope that his side go into the World Cup break with another solid performance and three more points.

Fabian Schar and Sven Botman will play as the centre-back pairing, while Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn will occupy the full-back roles.

Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes will look to control the play in the middle of the park, with Joe Willock bombing forward from time to time.

Joelinton and Miguel Almiron will look to provide support to Chris Wood, who is starting a Premier League game for only the second time this season.

Jonjo Shelvey, Allan Saint-Maximin and Elliott Anderson are some of the options Newcastle have on the bench today against Chelsea.

Newcastle will finish inside the Premier League’s top four going into the World Cup break regardless of other results.

Newcastle United Team vs Chelsea

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Joelinton, Almiron, Wood

Substitutes: Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson