Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore expects a difficult game when the Owls take on Accrington Stanley this afternoon and believes that his players will have to be at their very best to get anything away from the Crown Ground.

Three points against the League One strugglers will help the Owls keep abreast with the top two sides in the race for automatic promotion.

However, the 48-year-old manager refuses to take John Coleman’s side lightly and expects the hosts to put up a tough fight, just like it was the last time around at the same venue last year.

Asked whether it will be a close game on Saturday, Moore said at a press conference: “Possibly.

“Accrington are managed by a wonderful manager in John Coleman. I have got the utmost respect for him.”

Analysing the strengths of their opponents, Moore insisted that Coleman’s team are astute and the visitors will have to bring their best out in order to take anything away.

“We expect a real difficult game. They can get the ball down and play but can also mix it up. They are very astute.

“If we are to get anything from the game, we will have to be at our best.

“It’s always difficult at Accrington. It’s a wonderful football arena to play in.

“We won the game 3-2 last year. It was a closely fought game and we had to be resilient.”

The last meeting between the two teams at Hillsborough ended in a 1-1 draw, while Accrington won their last outing, beating Crawley Town 4-1 in the FA Cup.