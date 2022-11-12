Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that the price tag was always going to be a burden on Darwin Nunez, but he is happy to see the forward hitting his stride now.

Nunez scored twice on Saturday afternoon and helped Liverpool to get a 3-1 win over Southampton at Anfield.

A red card early in the season stunted his adaptation to the team but the forward has already scored nine goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.

He has five goals in the Premier League and Alexander-Arnold insisted that the Uruguayan is showing that he is growing into his Liverpool shirt.

The defender conceded that coming to the Premier League with a €100m price tag was always going to be hard and he took a while to get used to his new surroundings.

But he pointed out that Nunez is finally hitting his stride and showing why the Reds paid big money for him.

Alexander-Arnold was quoted as saying by the BBC: “Definitely [he’s shown growth since arriving].

“Coming over to the Premier League, with the price tag on his back, was going to be a heavy weight.

“It took him a few games to get going but we all saw in training the player he is.

“He’s a proper centre-forward with speed but was playing on the wing today, he’s versatile.

“We saw what he could do and he’s hit a stride now, he’s enjoying his football.”

Nunez will now fly out to Qatar to be part of Uruguay’s World Cup squad and Liverpool will hope that he returns confident and fit for the latter half of the season.