Jon Newsome believes that Liam Cooper had a bad day at the office for Leeds United in their 4-3 loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds stunned Spurs by going in at half time leading 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday and then even came back to lead 3-2 after Ben Davies had levelled things shortly after the start of the second half.

Two late Rodrigo Bentancur goals did for Leeds and made sure they left the capital empty handed, with questions being asked about how they defended.

For former Leeds defender Newsome, Cooper had a bad game and was responsible for a series of mistakes.

He is though willing to put the errors down to just a bad day at the office for the experienced Whites centre-back.

“I didn’t think Liam Cooper had his best game today, in all honesty”, Newsome explained on BBC Radio Leeds post match.

“You look at some of the goals and you think ‘I think you can do better there’.

“I think he can do better with the challenge in the box, I think he can do better with his header on one of the goals and for me I think the fourth goal it was Liam Cooper who he ran off the back of.

“But listen, sometimes you have a bad day at the office.”

Cooper will now have the World Cup break to rest up and refresh ahead of going again for Leeds in the second half of the Premier League season.