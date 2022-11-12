New Southampton boss Nathan Jones has insisted that striker Che Adams will be a key man for him going forward.

Jones took charge of his first game as Southampton boss on Saturday afternoon away at Liverpool in the Premier League.

Liverpool went in front with only six minutes on the clock through Roberto Firmino, but Adams drew Southampton level just three minutes later.

The hosts however hit back and scored another two goals before half time when Darwin Nunez grabbed a brace and 3-1 to Liverpool was how it finished.

Jones admits that he is looking to build a Southampton side that can score goals and insists that Adams will have a big role to play in that going forward.

“Every striker I’ve worked with has scored goals”, he told his post match press conference.

“I want us to be a real fluid attacking side and I want us to score goals.

“Che’s going to be key to that.”

Jones now has the World Cup break to work with the Southampton players not involved in the tournament and the Saints are next in action in the EFL Cup, against Lincoln City, on 19th December.