Gordon Dalziel has savaged Alfredo Morelos following his performance in Rangers’ 1-1 draw at St Mirren on Saturday and admits he would never play him for the Gers ever again.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst picked the Colombian to lead the line in the Scottish Premiership encounter, but he put in a poor display as the Gers dropped points.

Morelos completed the full 90 minutes at St Mirren and was booked, as he failed to take the chance given to him by Van Bronckhorst.

Van Bronckhorst is under huge pressure at Rangers and Morelos failed to help his manager to ease the burden, with Rangers dropping further behind Celtic in the title race.

Dalziel was angry with what he saw from the striker, whose display he admits he was disgusted with.

The former Rangers attacker is clear if he was the new manager of the Gers he would make sure Morelos would never play for the club again.

“Morelos for me, if I walked in as a new manager of Rangers, wouldn’t put the strip on for me”, he said post match on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“I was disgusted with his performance, everything about him, his attitude.

“He’s a professional footballer picking up a large chunk of money.

“At the end of the day he signed his contract, but give something back to your employers, [he gave] absolutely nothing.”

Morelos has scored just three goals for Rangers this season and is slowly edging towards the end of his contract at Ibrox next summer.