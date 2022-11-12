Dominic Matteo has admitted that he would be delighted if Leeds United can get a point away at Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

Leeds needed late winners in their last two games against Liverpool and Bournemouth to take all three points from both games.

They are now sitting 12th in the league table and have a three-point cushion over teams in the relegation zone at the moment.

Matteo insisted that he is keen to see Leeds show more consistency and perform at a certain level week-in-week-out in order to put themselves in a solid position in the Premier League.

However, former White conceded that he would be absolutely delighted if Leeds manage to leave north London today with a point in their bag after the game against Tottenham.

Matteo said on LUTV: “For me, it’s so important the consistency of the team.

“That’s what I want week-in-week-out.

“If we go to Tottenham and nick a point or a 0-0, I’d be absolutely buzzing.”

While Leeds are eyeing a good result at Tottenham, Spurs themselves will be keen to bounce back from having been put out of the EFL Cup in midweek, despite fielding a strong team at Nottingham Forest.