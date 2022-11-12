Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has admitted that coming to the Premier League from Serie A in January this year was a big leap for him in terms of the quality of football.

Spurs signed the Uruguayan midfielder from Juventus in the last winter transfer window and he has been a big part of their success under Antonio Conte.

He is a key player in the Spurs squad and has managed to establish himself as one of the more solid midfielders in the Premier League.

Bentancur admitted that after several years at Juventus he needed to move on as he wanted to experience a different league and play a different brand of football in another country.

He insisted that the Premier League is a step up from Serie A and he would not be at his current level if he had not moved to England this year.

The Tottenham midfielder told Italian daily Tuttosport: “I needed a change after many years with the Bianconeri.

“I needed a change of air, of the league, of goals and the style of football.

“Coming to the Premier League was a big leap in quality and if I hadn’t done things then, I wouldn’t be here.”

Bentancur has notched up 39 appearances for Tottenham since moving to the club in January and has five goals to his name.