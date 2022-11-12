Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel expects the Gers to show Giovanni van Bronckhorst the door before the end of the weekend.

Rangers put in a poor display on Saturday away at St Mirren to be held to a 1-1 draw and slip further behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title chase.

There is now big pressure on Van Bronckhorst and a number of Gers fans believe the club would be best served with a new manager.

Questions have been asked over whether Rangers can afford to pay Van Bronckhorst off, but Dalziel is clear that the decision cannot be a financial one.

And he believes that the Rangers board will sack the Dutchman before the end of the weekend.

“This can’t be a money decision, this has to be a decision going forward for Rangers”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard post match.

“I don’t think he can [survive]. I think he will be sat down over the weekend and told he’s no longer required as the Rangers manager.

“I’m not here to wish to see anybody losing their job, but it’s dreadful.

“The players have let him down as well, let’s not get away from their performances today.”

With the World Cup break kicking in, Rangers may feel that they have ample time to bring in a new manager, if they do choose to part ways with Van Bronckhorst.