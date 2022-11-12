Rodrigo has insisted that Leeds United need to start learning from their mistakes following a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Leeds took the lead three times away from home but each time Spurs came back to level things up before Rodrigo Bentancur scored the winner for the north London side.

Rodrigo scored twice for Leeds at Tottenham, but ultimately ended up on the losing side and admitted that it was bitterly disappointing for his team.

He conceded that it is hard to not get anything after scoring three times away from home at Tottenham but stressed that it is not the first time and Leeds need to start learning from the errors.

He pointed out that Tottenham are a top side with players who can change games in an instant and that is exactly what they did.

Rodrigo told Premier League TV: “It’s very disappointing for us, when you have the chance to score three times in a stadium like this and against a top opponent, it’s hard to finish the game with nothing.

“That’s our reality and it’s not the first time it’s happened.

“We have to try to learn from this and work hard during the break for when we come back.

“We played against a top team with top players, who at any moment can make the difference and that’s what they did.

“We just have to rest and work hard now.”

Jesse Marsch and Leeds will hope to come back stronger after the World Cup break next month following such a disappointing result.