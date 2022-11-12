Jesse Marsch has conceded that at their worst moments his Leeds United side looked vulnerable and naïve away at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds took the lead three times away from home at Tottenham, but somehow managed to lose the game 4-3 against Antonio Conte’s men.

While Leeds celebrated late wins over Liverpool and Bournemouth in the last couple of weeks, the boot was on the other foot today and they were on the other end of a comeback win.

Marsch admitted that the defeat felt like a punch to his gut as he felt his team controlled the match, but allowed the game slip.

He stressed that his Leeds side looked vulnerable and naïve when Tottenham jumped on them and they need to stick to their principles while defending leads.

The American indicated that his players need the break but stressed that they will become back harder after the World Cup.

The Leeds told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme: “I’m gutted, I feel like someone has ripped my heart out.

“I thought we had control of the match but then we let it slip.

“There’s obviously positives in there because in our good moments we look like we have quality, but in our bad we still look vulnerable and naive.

“First-half we were tactically sound but we’re not doing what we need to do in close spaces together.

“We defended hard and our challenge is to stay concentrated.

“We get leads and then we give it away immediately because we don’t stick to our principle.

“If we can then we can be a good team.

“Mentally the guys have invested so much, there’s been ups and downs.

“We need to gather ourselves, have a break and then come back and keep pushing.”

Despite the defeat, Leeds are still clear of the relegation zone and will look to strengthen in the January transfer window to increase Marsch’s options.