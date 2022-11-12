Rodrigo Bentancur has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur have the game-changers in their team to beat AC Milan in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Tottenham beat Marseille away from home in their last group game to reach the last 16 of the Champions League as winners of their group.

The north London club have been pitted against the Rossoneri, who finished second behind Chelsea in their own Champions League group.

Bentancur admitted that it is going to be a tough challenge to beat an AC Milan side who won Serie A last season and are on their way up after spending years in the doldrums.

He believes performances in the middle of the park will play a key role in deciding the tie, but stressed that Tottenham have the forwards who can change any game in an instant.

The midfielder told Italian daily Tuttosport: “In the Champions League we will face Milan, a club who are getting back to their high levels.

“It will be a challenge that will be decided in midfield.

“They have great players but in Europe second balls are important.

“Watch out for [Dejan] Kulusevski, [Harry] Kane and [Heung-Min] Son who can decide a game at any time.”

Tottenham are currently sitting fourth in the Premier League standings and are hoping to be stronger in the latter half of the season when they take on AC Milan.