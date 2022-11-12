Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome feels the way the Whites are playing is leaving their backline too exposed.

Leeds scored three goals away at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, but conceded four times to lose 4-3.

Jesse Marsch’s side have conceded 26 goals in their 14 league games so far this term, a total more than even rock bottom Wolves.

The spotlight has been placed on their defence following the loss in north London, but Newsome thinks that the centre-backs are not being protected enough, even though they are often guilty of poor decision making.

“I do think that the way that we play they [the defenders] are exposed”, he said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I don’t think they get much protection in front of them at times.

“But then you look at the goals we conceded today and some of the chances we concede and they are individual errors, poor defensive headers, mistimed tackles in the penalty area.”

Marsch now has an opportunity to work with the players not heading to the World Cup as he prepares Leeds for their next game, in late December.

The Whites are due to face Manchester City on 28th December at Elland Road.