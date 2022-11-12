Former Leeds United defender Dominic Matteo has stressed the importance of the Whites starting the game better against Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

Leeds are coming into the game on the back of two wins, over Liverpool and Bournemouth, respectively, and are sitting 12th in the league table.

Spurs have lost their last two matches in all competitions and are going through a tricky period of form where they have not been playing well at the start of their games.

Matteo insisted that Leeds need to be at it from the start against Tottenham and try and get the first goal in north London today.

He believes it would give them the confidence to build for the rest of the game as they did against Liverpool at Anfield a couple of weeks ago.

Matteo said on LUTV: “For us, we have got to be right at it.

“If think if we can start the game better at Tottenham and maybe nick that first goal to get some confidence.

“Just like we did at Anfield, it would be perfect.”

Leeds will look to head into the World Cup break after another positive result and safely away from the relegation zone for the time being.