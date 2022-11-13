Borussia Dortmund could ask that Liverpool insert Tyler Morton into any deal which sees Jude Bellingham move to Anfield, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Liverpool are big admirers of Bellingham and are tipped to do battle with several other clubs next summer for the services of the midfielder.

He is expected to cost a hefty fee for whichever side manage to land him and if Liverpool are to win the race then they may have to sacrifice Morton.

Dortmund are keen on Morton and have had their English scout Daniel Dobbs checking in on the midfielder, who is currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

It is suggested they will monitor him over the course of the season and could even ask for him as part of a deal for Bellingham, if the England man picks Liverpool as his destination.

Morton is happy at Liverpool and not looking to depart the club, but he could have a decision to make if Dortmund want him in a deal for Bellingham to head to Anfield.

The midfielder is highly regarded at Liverpool and the club have him locked down on a contract until the summer of 2025.

Morton, 20, has made 19 appearances in the Championship for Blackburn so far this season, providing one assist for the Ewood Park outfit.