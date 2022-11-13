Everton striker Tom Cannon is of interest to League One outfit Fleetwood Town, who are eyeing a January loan, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cannon has impressed in the youth ranks at Everton and is working his way into the first team picture on Merseyside.

The 19-year-old came on off the bench on Saturday in Everton’s 3-0 loss at Bournemouth, clocking 16 minutes in the Premier League encounter.

If he remains at Everton into the new year though he could find it difficult to feature significantly in the club’s Premier League campaign and Fleetwood are keen.

Scott Brown’s side can offer Cannon the chance to play week in, week out in League One, which may appeal to both the player and Everton.

Fleetwood currently sit in 16th spot in the League One standings, having only won four times in the league all season.

Scoring goals has been an issue for Brown’s men, who have hit the back of the net just 19 times in 18 League One games.

Cannon has struck six times in the Premier League 2 so far this term, as well as helping himself to three goals in the EFL Trophy.