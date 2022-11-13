Jon Newsome admits that he feels Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo is nowhere near good enough to play for the Whites and thinks the club need to enter the transfer market for another left-back.

Leeds splashed the cash to sign Firpo from Spanish giants Barcelona in the summer of 2021, but he struggled to make an impact during his first season in the English game.

Firpo has failed to win over Leeds boss Jesse Marsch and his game time under the American has been limited.

The defender has turned out for just 114 minutes in the Premier League for Leeds this term and Newsome feels it is clear that he is just not good enough to play for the club.

He is keen to see another left-back signed in January to allow Pascal Struijk to then be released from the left-back role.

Newsome thinks that the picture is clear for Firpo, with his lack of minutes.

The former Whites defender said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Left-back. They signed Firpo, put a lot of money into him.

“I don’t think he’s anywhere near good enough and I think the fact he doesn’t get picked week in, week out alludes to that.

“It’s sort of like there is an agreement in that, so that is another area that needs strengthening and it frees up Struijk to go and play in the middle of the park if that’s the way you want to go with that.”

Leeds paid €15m to sign Firpo from Barcelona, with the deal including add-ons.

The full-back is under contract at Elland Road until 2025 and it remains to be seen if he departs in January.