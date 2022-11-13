Former Scotland defender Mark Wilson thinks there must be a question mark over the future of Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson as the Gers have gone stale on his watch.

The Gers toiled in the Champions League group stage this season and were dumped out of the competition after losing all of their six games, some by heavy margins.

They are also struggling to compete with rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and are now nine points behind the Bhoys, with many fans feeling the title is gone in November.

Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst could lose his job over the coming days, but Mark Wilson thinks questions also need to be asked about the man in charge of recruitment, Ross Wilson.

The ex-Scotland defender feels that Rangers needed refreshing in the summer transfer window and have gone stale.

Mark Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “Rangers have gone stale and they went stale even before the season got under way.

“That’s the problem and it does need transformed massively.

“The manager is obviously key because he leads the ship, he’s the one that fronts up, but Ross Wilson, is he escaping much of the criticism? Is he indispensable?

“I get clubs put in sporting directors for continuity, but when it doesn’t work so dramatically, is there a question mark that you change that as well? There has to be.”

Rangers have time to consider their next move as they are not now in action again until 17th November, with the World Cup break kicking in.