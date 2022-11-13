Tottenham Hotspur could make an offer for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie in the January transfer window.

With the World Cup break having now arrived, the focus at many Premier League clubs has shifted to preparing for the approaching January transfer window.

Tottenham have just one more game before the new year, which comes on Boxing Day away at Brentford, and boss Antonio Conte has been clear about the need for reinforcements.

Juventus midfielder McKennie has been repeatedly linked with Tottenham, where football managing director Fabio Paratici is a big fan.

And, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Tottenham could make a bid for the midfielder.

Spurs are expected to add to their squad in January and McKennie’s name features on their radar.

McKennie has made eleven appearances in Serie A for Juventus so far this season, but the club are tipped to sell him for the right price.

The 24-year-old has been included by the United States in their World Cup squad and Tottenham will be sure to keep an eye on his performances in Qatar.