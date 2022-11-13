Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome feels that the way the Whites press often means they are very narrow and have no shape to go forward when they win the ball back.

Leeds were involved in a goal-packed encounter with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday and came out on the wrong end of a 4-3 scoreline.

The Whites are heading into the World Cup break sitting in 14th place in the Premier League, but just two points above the drop zone.

They have a goal difference of minus four, having scored 22 goals, but conceded 26 goals.

Former Whites defender Newsome watched the side in action at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday and admits that he feels when they press they are often too narrow as a result.

Newsome believes that the result is when Leeds do win the ball back they lack shape when they go forward.

He said post match on BBC Radio Leeds: “We’re so narrow when we do press when the opposition have got the ball, everybody is on one side of the pitch and we fly in and go and swarm around it and win it back.

“And when we do win possession back, everybody is on top of each other and we have no shape to then go forward.

“Listen, we’ve still scored three goals today and they were three really good goals, but it goes back to the old adage, we have conceded four.

“That is the worry for me, that we are fragile I think.”

Leeds have lost six of their last eight games in all competitions, but one of their two wins during the run came away at Liverpool.