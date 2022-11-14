Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome is of the view that the Whites had no chance of holding onto their lead at Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend with the strategy Jesse Marsch employed.

On Saturday, Leeds United lost 4-3 to Tottenham Hotspur despite leading the game on three occasions with a goal from Crysencio Summerville and a brace from Rodrigo.

Marsch’s side were leading the game until the 81st minute, when Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentacaur found the back of the net twice in a span of three minutes and handed the Whites their seventh league defeat of the season.

Newsome pointed out that Leeds were trying to defend deep in their box to preserve their lead after Rodrigo’s 76th minute strike, which gave Spurs a chance to keep pressuring the Whites’ defence.

The former top flight star stressed that the way Marsch set up his side and the changes the Leeds boss made gave the Yorkshire outfit no chance of winning the game.

“The hard part is that we sit here and we watch it, and we look really really vulnerable”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I do not see how it changes.

“I really do not see how it changes because the personnel and the changes that he makes, for me, just invited Tottenham on even more.

“It was ‘we’re going to camp out at the edge of our box and hope we can see it out’ and I don’t see how you can win football matches by doing that.”

Leeds United are in 15th place in the Premier League table with 15 points from 14 matches.