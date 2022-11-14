ADO Den Haag are continuing to back former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt in his first managerial post, despite the club’s poor campaign so far.

Ex-Reds hitman Kuyt was given the reins at ADO Den Haag in the summer, with the club looking to climb back up to the Dutch top flight.

He is under big pressure though, with ADO Den Haag sitting a lowly 16th in the Dutch second tier, having collected just 16 points from their opening 15 games.

ADO Den Haag are not about to sack the former Liverpool striker though and are continuing to back him, even if they are looking to add to his backroom staff, with talk of an assistant coming in.

Club director Edwin Reijntjes, who insists Kuyt still fits what the club want and does not think a managerial change will spark a quick turnaround, told Dutch broadcaster Omroep West: “We stand by our established policy.

“A professional like Kuyt fits into our vision.

“That something needs to happen in the [backroom] staff seems clear to us, but we are not going for a panic solution.”

Reijntjes added: “I don’t think the team are going to play better if another manager comes in.

“The ball is in the court of the staff and the players.

“My position is always where there is a will, there is a way and if players and staff really all want better performances then they should all put their shoulders to the wheel as a team.”

Kuyt was on the books at Liverpool from 2006 until 2012 and his committed displays made him a firm favourite with the Reds fans, who will be hoping to see him make a successful start to management at ADO Den Haag.

His side are next in action on Wednesday night when they host Roda JC.