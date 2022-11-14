Torquay United manager Gary Johnson has insisted that his side are capable of competing with Derby County in the FA Cup if they stay focused in the game.

Derby County failed to win their encounter with National League side Torquay United on 6th November in their FA Cup first round tie at Plainmoor, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Paul Warne’s side will welcome Johnson’s Torquay, who are currently bottom of their National League table, to Pride Park on Tuesday in the replay.

The Torquay United boss admitted that Derby, who are currently sixth in their League One table, are a difficult side to play against.

However, Johnson is of the opinion that Torquay are capable of competing with the Rams, provided they can go to Pride Park and stay focused throughout the entire game.

“The Derby game, as you know, is a different competition”, Johnson told TUFC TV.

“So sometimes you can go, and mentally, if you can stay in the game, then you can go there and compete with Derby.”

Derby have lost only one game in their last six games and will be motivated to keep their run going by progressing to the next round of FA Cup by defeating Torquay.