Newcastle United Under-21s coach Elliot Dickman has insisted that he still does not have clarity regarding the future of Magpies talent Santiago Munoz.

Munoz is on loan at St. James’ Park from Mexican club Santos Laguna but he has struggled with injuries in his time at Newcastle.

The young attacker’s loan deal runs out in January and Newcastle have the option to make his stay on Tyneside permanent, but the Magpies are tipped to be not in favour of that and Munoz is expected to leave the club in the new year.

Dickman though explained that he has no new information regarding what Newcastle intend to do with Munoz and stressed that they are concentrating on getting him back on the grass.

The academy coach did reveal though that once the decision is taken, a conversation will be had, while he also does not rule out the possibility that higher-ups at Newcastle have discussed Munoz’s position unbeknownst to him.

“No, I’m not aware of anything”, Dickman told Chronicle Live when asked for an update on Munoz.

“From our point of view, we’re really focused on trying to get Santi back fit and on the grass with the group, and see if he’ll be involved in games sooner rather than later.

“I will be involved in some conversations with regards to players.

“As a group, we have a multi-disciplinary team who we discuss the players with on a regular basis, their progress, the areas they need to develop and improve.

“Once the decision regarding Santi is taken, I’m sure we’ll be sitting down to have a conversation when we’re needed.

“I’m not saying some of the senior staff haven’t had those conversations, all I know is we’re really focused on making sure we get him back on the grass.”

Owing to his injury, Munoz has made just four appearances this season for Newcastle Under-21s and so far he has not taken the field even ten times for the Magpies.